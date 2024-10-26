Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

