United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $131.41, but opened at $145.00. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $140.85, with a volume of 2,470,844 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

