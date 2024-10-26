United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $811.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $861.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

