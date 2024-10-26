United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in United Rentals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 35.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $811.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

