United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $910.00 at Bank of America

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $800.00 to $910.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $811.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $772.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.16. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $861.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 66.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $5,778,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

