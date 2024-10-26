United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.33.

UTHR opened at $348.65 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $377.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,812 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

