Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 422 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $199.83 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.32 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.