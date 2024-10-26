Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.71 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DVAX

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.