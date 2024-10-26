Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $120,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 193 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

