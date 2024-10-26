Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $155,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.08 and its 200 day moving average is $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

