Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.