Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $38.54.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
