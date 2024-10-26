Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $169,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 745.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 72,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.64%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

