Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 93.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

