Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $264.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

