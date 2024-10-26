Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,030 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 474,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,284 shares of company stock worth $4,306,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

