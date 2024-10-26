Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 184.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.