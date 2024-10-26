Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $265.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

