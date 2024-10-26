VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Up 207.5% in October

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the September 30th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.14.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

