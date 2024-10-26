Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

