Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Price Performance

MDRX opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $9,055,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.