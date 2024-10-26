Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

VRT opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

