VF (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VF Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

VF Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.92%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

