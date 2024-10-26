Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after buying an additional 345,829 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.