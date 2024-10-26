Wedbush Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $120.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.