Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $78.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HXL opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

