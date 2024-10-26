Wendy Nicholls Sells 10,000 Shares of Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Nicholls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,272.40).

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON:CFX opened at GBX 810 ($10.52) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. Colefax Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 644 ($8.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 917 ($11.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Colefax Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Colefax Group’s payout ratio is currently 681.82%.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

