West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $132.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

