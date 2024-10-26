West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $293.50 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $298.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.73.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

