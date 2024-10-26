Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.32, but opened at $72.59. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 5,096,482 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

