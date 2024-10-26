Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

