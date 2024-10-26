Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 99.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

