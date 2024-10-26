What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Ero Copper Q3 Earnings?

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$26.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -103.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.31.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.