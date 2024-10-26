What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for IP FY2025 Earnings?

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

International Paper Trading Down 0.1 %

International Paper stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 151.64%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

