What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TFPM FY2026 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TFPM opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $6,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

