Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$97.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

