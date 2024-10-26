Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

