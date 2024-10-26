William B. Noble Sells 800 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $266.59 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.95 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,374,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in WD-40 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 80.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

