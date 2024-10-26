William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of DGX Q3 Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:DGX opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.75. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $160.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
