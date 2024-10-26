William Blair Has Pessimistic View of CMG FY2025 Earnings

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

NYSE CMG opened at $59.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,842.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

