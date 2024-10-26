Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WTFC opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

