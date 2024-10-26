Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $11,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.