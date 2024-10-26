Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $891.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $891.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $894.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

