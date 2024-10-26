Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 12,089 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.