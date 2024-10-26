WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.85) to GBX 950 ($12.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.67 ($12.29).

WPP Stock Down 0.9 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP opened at GBX 822.60 ($10.68) on Wednesday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.52) and a one year high of GBX 856.80 ($11.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 762.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 20,526.32%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

