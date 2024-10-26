Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for X

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Steel Stock Performance
NYSE X opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in United States Steel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
