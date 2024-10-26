Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for X

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

NYSE X opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in United States Steel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

