Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hess

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

