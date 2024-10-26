Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for OBDC Q1 Earnings

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 423,934 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after buying an additional 120,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 98,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.