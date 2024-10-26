Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for KEYS Earnings

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.