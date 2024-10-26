Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for AFG Earnings

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

AFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 251.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2,269.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

